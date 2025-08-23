NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Updates, Durand Cup Final: Defending champions NorthEast United are playing against Diamond Harbour FC in the summit clash of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. The Highlanders are leading 6-1. For NorthEast United FC, victory would not only bring them their second successive Durand Cup crown but also etch their name alongside giants of Indian football, as no team has managed to retain the title in the last 34 years. The last to do so was East Bengal, who completed a hat-trick of wins in 1989, 1990 and 1991.
Here are the Live Updates of NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup Final -
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: NEUFC lead 6-1!
We have roughly two minutes of time remaining in this game and NorthEast United have scored yet another goal. Ajaraie hit this one from the spot after NEUFC were awarded a penalty for Diamond Harbour's foul inside the box.
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: Another goal for NEUFC!
GOAL!!! NorthEast United are 5-1 up! They are only some inches away from the trophy now. It is only a matter of time for them. Ajaraie passed the ball to Gaitan, who hit it into the back of the net from an angle.
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: Goal for NEUFC!
NorthEast United have scored their fourth goal and this takes them further close to the title. Jairo Bustara is the man who scored it for the defending champions. It was an excellent finish from Bustara inside the box.
Durand Cup Final Live: Diamond Harbour fight back
Diamond Harbour pulled one back through Kortazar in the 68th minute of the game. It all started with a corner kick. Joby Justin got a touch to it before Kortazar headed it into the back of the net. DHFC are trailing 1-3 against NEUFC.
Durand Cup Final Live: NorthEast United 3-0 up!
NorthEast United are leading 3-0 against Diamond Harbour in the ongoing final of Durand Cup in Kolkata. Asheer, Thoi and Parthib have scored a goal each for the Highlanders.
Durand Cup Final Live: The final hurdle for Diamond Harbour
For Diamond Harbour, the stakes are equally high as for NorthEast United. Having already enjoyed a dream run by reaching the final in their very first appearance, the Kibu Vicuna-coached side now stands on the cusp of creating history. Should they overcome the Highlanders, they would become the first debutant team in the modern era to lift Asia's oldest football trophy. The clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan pits the reigning champions' pedigree and consistency against the newcomers' fearless run.
Durand Cup Final Live: NorthEast United chase big feat
For NorthEast United, victory would not only bring them their second successive Durand Cup crown but also etch their name alongside giants of Indian football, as no team has managed to retain the title in the last 34 years. The last to do so was East Bengal, who completed a hat-trick of wins in 1989, 1990 and 1991.
Durand Cup Final Live: Starting XIs are out -
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live: More than just a titular clash
A dominant NorthEast United FC are standing in the way as giant-killers Diamond Harbour FC look to script history by becoming the first debutant team to win the Durand Cup title at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday. This edition's summit showdown is more than just a title decider, it carries the weight of history on both sides.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. NorthEast United take on Diamond Harbour FC in the final of Durand Cup tonight. It is a match between the defending champions and tournament's debutants. Stay connected for the exciting action that awaits us.