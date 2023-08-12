Brighton and Hove Albion shrugged off the absence of Moises Caicedo to thrash newcomers Luton Town 4-1. The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in Premier League history after a 110 million pounds deal was agreed with Liverpool. However, Caicedo reportedly still prefers a move to Chelsea, who have had a series of bids rejected by Brighton. The Seagulls have also lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool from the side that finished sixth last season.

But two of the other stars of the 2022/23 campaign combined to open the scoring as Solly March headed in Kaoru Mitoma's cross.

Joao Pedro opened his Brighton account from the penalty spot in the second-half before Carlton Morris reduced Luton's arrears from the spot at the other end.

But late goals from Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson gave a fairer reflection of Brighton's dominance to put Roberto De Zerbi's men top of the table.

Everton's need for a striker was laid bare as the Toffees wasted numerous chances in losing 1-0 at home to Fulham. Bobby Decordova-Reid scored the only goal at Goodison Park 17 minutes from time.

Crystal Palace were also 1-0 victors at promoted Sheffield United thanks to Odsonne Edouard's second-half strike.

West Ham began life without Rice with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth as Dominic Solanke's equaliser for the home side cancelled out Jarrod Bowen's opener.

Newcastle start their campaign later on Saturday at home to Aston Villa.

Chelsea and Liverpool will take their battle in the transfer market onto the field when they face off in the clash of the weekend on Sunday.

