Nice romped to a six-goal win to secure Champions League qualification on the final night of the French season on Saturday, as Saint-Etienne were condemned to relegation back to the second tier. Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain had already clinched the title while Marseille and Monaco wrapped up qualification for Europe's elite club competition before the Ligue 1 campaign reached its climax. However, one more spot at the continent's top table remained up for grabs on the last day with fourth-placed Nice in pole position to take it if they could hold off the challengers of Lille, Strasbourg and Lyon.

The Ineos-owned club made sure of a top-four place by crushing Brest 6-0 on the Cote d'Azur with Gaetan Laborde scoring twice.

Ivorian international Evann Guessand put Nice in front with his 12th Ligue 1 goal this season, with Badredine Bouanani later netting a penalty before Terem Moffi and Ali Abdi also hit the target towards the end.

Nice will enter next season's Champions League in the third qualifying round in early August and will have to win two two-legged ties to make it to the league stage.

Lille finish fifth and go into the Europa League after substitute Chuba Akpom's late penalty secured a 2-1 win at home to Reims, while Strasbourg suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss against Le Havre in a result which created a stunning late twist in the relegation battle.

Le Havre needed to win and hope one of Reims or Nantes lost in order to escape the drop zone, and the Normandy side showed remarkable resolve to come from behind twice before snatching victory in extraordinary fashion.

Abdoulaye Toure's second penalty of the game, in the ninth minute of stoppage time, propelled Le Havre out of the drop zone and means Reims will go into a play-off against second-tier Metz for the right to play in Ligue 1 next season.

Reims will now have to navigate the two legs of that tie either side of next weekend's French Cup final against PSG.

Lacazette's 200th Lyon goal

Strasbourg's defeat allowed Lyon to climb above them and take sixth place as they beat Angers 2-0 with Alexandre Lacazette scoring twice.

The former Arsenal striker's brace allowed him to reach a double-century of goals for his boyhood club as he now prepares to leave Lyon, the club where he made his Ligue 1 debut in 2010.

Lyon are guaranteed European football next season and will be in the Europa League if PSG win the French Cup, which would mean Strasbourg go into the Conference League.

Saint-Etienne needed a positive result as well as favours from elsewhere in order to avoid being relegated but they slumped to a 3-2 loss at home against Toulouse.

Yann Gboho scored what proved to be the winner for Toulouse, as 10-time champions Saint-Etienne make an immediate return to Ligue 2.

PSG title party

PSG warmed up for their upcoming finals, including the Champions League showdown with Inter Milan in Munich on May 31, by coming from behind to beat Auxerre 3-1 in the capital.

Lassine Sinayoko put Auxerre ahead as the visitors threatened to spoil PSG's title party, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half for the hosts either side of a Marquinhos header. Goncalo Ramos also had a penalty saved.

Marseille made sure of finishing second as they beat Rennes 4-2 at the Velodrome with Mason Greenwood scoring twice, including once from the penalty spot, while Adrien Rabiot also grabbed a brace.

Greenwood scored 21 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season to finish as the division's joint-top marksman alongside PSG's Ousmane Dembele.

Third-placed Monaco slumped to a 4-0 loss at Lens, for whom Neil El Aynaoui netted twice, while Nantes ensured their safety by defeating relegated Montpellier 3-0.

