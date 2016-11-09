 
Neymar Gives Lionel Messi Lift on Private Jet

Updated: 09 November 2016 10:29 IST

Neymar and Lionel Messi will join their respective teams as Brazil take on Argentina in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Nermar gave Lionel Messi a lift in his private jet. © AFP

Belo Horizonte:

They may be about to lock horns in the latest instalment of Brazil and Argentina's ferocious football rivalry, but Neymar was not about to let 102 years of South American footballing enmity get in the way of his friendship with Barcelona mates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

So when the three men were working out how to get to Belo Horizonte for Thursday's 2018 World Cup qualifier, Brazil star Neymar didn't hesitate to offer a lift to Messi and Mascherano on his private jet.

The trio touched down in the city on Tuesday to join their respective squads ahead of this week's crucial battle.

Photos of the trio smiling on Neymar's private jet appeared on social media on Tuesday shortly before their arrival in Brazil for South America's "superclasico."

Argentina were due to train later Tuesday for the first time in Belo Horizonte, where the team was based during their 2014 World Cup campaign.

The two-time world champions head into the fixture desperately needing a positive result after taking just two points from a possible nine in their previous three games.

The run of results has left Argentina in sixth place in the 10-team standings, outside the qualifying spots.

"This is a great opportunity for us to prove that we can challenge the leaders," Argentina's Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said Tuesday.

Topics : Barcelona Argentina Brazil Lionel Andres Messi Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Football
