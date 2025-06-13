Thomas Frank was hired as Tottenham's new manager on Thursday as the Dane accepted the daunting task of solving the club's famed inconsistency. Frank arrives in north London with a reputation for tactically astute game-plans and deft man-management skills after an impressive seven-year reign at Brentford. The 51-year-old will need those qualities and more to transform a team that won the Europa League under his predecessor Ange Postecoglou, but also endured their worst top-flight campaign since 1976-77.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three key issues facing Frank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Make an immediate impact

After spending much of his two-year spell at Tottenham battling to silence his critics, Postecoglou left with many bemoaning his ruthless dismissal just 16 days after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

That success in Bilbao ended Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought and brought the club their first major European prize since 1984.

It wasn't enough for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who ruthlessly axed the Australian following a dismal 17th-placed finish in the Premier League that included 22 defeats in 38 games.

Postecoglou had publicly asked for a third season in charge during the team's trophy parade and many Tottenham fans backed his plea.

Against that backdrop, Frank will have to hit the ground running next season.

Tottenham haven't played in the Champions League since 2022-23 and the return to Europe's elite club competition must be Frank's first goal.

Frank will be well aware he made slow starts in his previous two jobs, requiring nine games to achieve a maiden win in charge of Brondby and losing eight of his first 10 with Brentford.

If Frank can guide Tottenham to a UEFA Super Cup triumph over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in his first game in charge on August 13, he would earn instant credibility among players and fans alike.

Get recruitment right

Levy insisted in March that Tottenham "cannot spend what we do not have" after being criticised for failing to invest enough money in new signings.

That was interpreted as a message that players will have to be sold to help fund new signings, but Tottenham's lucrative qualification for the Champions League via Europa League victory was a major boost to their recruitment plans.

Getting the right blend of players into a talented but underperforming squad will be crucial for Frank.

He has to make a big call regarding Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, who is entering the final 12 months of his deal with interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Cristian Romero has been tracked by several La Liga teams and the combative defender dropped a cryptic message on Instagram after Frank's appointment that showed his loyalty to Postecoglou and hinted at issues in the corridors of power.

"Ange, thank you for these two incredible seasons. From day one you paved the way despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist," he said.

Frank will take comfort from working with Tottenham technical director Johan Lange, an old colleague from their time at Lyngby.

He can also look to develop the youngsters who emerged under Postecoglou, with Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Djed Spence all featuring this season.

Take the next step

Frank established Brentford as Premier League regulars despite one of the lower budgets in the top flight, but now he must prove he can work on a grander scale under intense scrutiny.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Brentford recorded their best tally of top-flight wins (16) and goals (66) to secure a 10th-placed finish.

The pre-season loss of England striker Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli last year failed to halt Brentford's momentum.

Frank has always been adaptable, clinching promotion with a Championship play-off final success in 2021 despite the departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

While those achievements are admirable, a host of managers with more impressive feats on their CVs, -- including serial winners Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte -- have found it impossible to succeed at Tottenham.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said it was "just a question of time" before Frank was hired by one of the elite.

Now the Dane has the opportunity to show he is ready to make the step up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)