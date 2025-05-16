Napoli will have their first opportunity to win their fourth Serie A title on Sunday night when the league leaders travel to Parma with a slender lead over Inter Milan heading into the penultimate weekend of the season. Antonio Conte's team are just one point ahead of reigning champions Inter after being held by Genoa last weekend, but a win over Parma could seal a second Scudetto in three seasons. Conte said after last weekend's draw that Napoli had "lost their bonus" by shaving off just one of the seven points -- now six -- they needed to get to guarantee the title.

"We have to go and win the other two matches, that's all there is to it," said Conte.

Napoli take on Parma while Inter host Champions League chasing Lazio at the San Siro, where fans will be buoyant after watching their team reach the Champions League final and cut the gap at the top of Serie A.

Anything but a win over Lazio could well hand Napoli the title as both teams play at the same time in a bumper Sunday night of football.

Nine matches will kick off at 8.45pm local time (1845GMT) with only one -- Atalanta's match at mid-table Genoa -- being of no consequence and all the others potentially decisive for the title, European qualification or relegation.

And the season finale has been thrown into chaos with the closing set of fixtures potentially being moved from next weekend to this coming Wednesday and Thursday as a Scudetto play-off becomes an increasing possibility.

Should Napoli and Inter finish on the same points the destination of the title will be decided by a single contest between the pair, in theory at the San Siro as Inter would lead Napoli on goal difference.

However an eventual play-off could be moved to Rome's Stadio Olimpico should Italy's public safety authorities deem it necessary.

If a play-off can still happen after this weekend's matches the final fixtures will be rescheduled for midweek so that any Scudetto showdown is held at the weekend, giving Inter a full week of preparation for the Champions League final.

While Inter definitely have the tougher fixture, Napoli will have a test on their hands at Parma who have given plenty of big teams a fright this season and will be keen to secure safety in front of their home support.

Bologna will continue their bid for Champions League football at Fiorentina after making history on Wednesday night by winning the Italian Cup.

Vincenzo Italiano's team beat sorry AC Milan -- at Roma -- 1-0 to win the storied club's first major trophy since 1974, and a spot in Europe's top club competition is still a possibility.

Bologna are two points behind fourth-placed Juventus, who host Udinese and are favourites to take the last Champions League spot.

Man to watch: Cristian Chivu

An Inter icon as a player and a coach in their youth set-up until last summer, Chivu could give his old club a huge hand in defending their league title.

Chivu, who as a player won three Serie A titles and the 2010 Champions League over six seasons at Inter, is in his first senior coaching job at Parma and has almost secured his team's Serie status for next season.

Promoted Parma were in the relegation zone and on a seven-match losing streak when Chivu replaced Fabio Pecchia in mid-February but are now four points above the drop zone.

Defeats to high-flying Como and fellow strugglers Empoli mean relegation is still a possibility with a trip to Atalanta coming up after the visit of Napoli.

Key stats

1 - A single point separates Napoli from Inter.

17 - The number of games more Inter have played this season compared to Napoli.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Genoa v Atalanta (1845)

Sunday

Cagliari v Venezia, Fiorentina v Bologna, Verona v Como, Inter Milan v Lazio, Juventus v Udinese, Lecce v Torino, Monza v Empoli, Parma v Napoli, Roma v AC Milan (all 1845)

