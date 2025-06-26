Mussolini is back in Rome. Italian Serie A Lazio have brought back Romano Floriani Mussolini back to the club following a successful campaign at Serie B Juve Stabia where he was on loan. Romano is the great-grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. He is the son of Alessandra Mussolini, a former European MP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. The 22-year-old right back was first bought by Lazio in 2022 but did not play a game. He spent the 2023-24 season in Pescara (32 matches) on loan and then went to Juve Stabia (33 matches).

According to a report in laziali.com. Mussolini was starter for Juve Stabia, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and had four assists. Juve Stabia wanted to buy him but Lazio bought him back.

Fascist fan groups are common across Italy but Lazio's hardcore supporters have a connection to the extreme right which stretches back to at least the 1970s. Their historic ultras group, the 'Irriducibili', had friendly relations with their equally right-wing counterparts at Inter and Verona.

Verona fans have aimed monkey chants at former Italy striker Mario Balotelli and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, hung swastikas in the stands at the Bentegodi and in one bizarre incident in 2014 parked cars at a party for fans in such a way so that they made the shape of the Nazi symbol.

Some 20 years ago former club president Giambattista Pastorello said he wouldn't sign a black player for the club because of the likely reaction from supporters.

Five years before that an effigy of black Dutchman Maickel Ferrier had been hung from the stands by fans wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods in protest at his potential -- and subsequently aborted -- signing for the club.