Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Football
Story ProgressBack to home

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates, AIFF Super Cup: The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is about to get underway in Goa. Both teams are playing their final Group A match, battling for qualification to the semifinals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Locked on four points each, the winner of the match will seal qualification to the knockout stage, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. East Bengal enter the game ahead on goal difference. However, Mohun Bagan will take confidence from their derby victory in the IFA Shield final, held less than two weeks ago.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 LIVE Updates, straight from Fatorda Stadium, Goa:

Oct 31, 2025 19:18 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Around 10 minutes to go!

We're getting closer to kick off for the AIFF Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Just over 10 minutes to go till the whistle blows! Grab your popcorn, we're about to commence soon!

Oct 31, 2025 19:10 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Results so far

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are on 4 points each, and have experienced similar results so far in Group A of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Both beat Chennaiyin FC, but drew against hosts Dempo SC in their previous two games.

Oct 31, 2025 18:57 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal starting XI

Contrary to Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have packed their lineup with overseas stars. 5 to be precise. Kevin Sibille, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Rashid, Miguel Figueira and Hamid Ahadad!

Oct 31, 2025 18:55 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Winner-takes-all game

Both teams are locked on 4 points each in Group A, with East Bengal just ahead of Mohun Bagan on goal difference. With only top spot in the group qualifying for the semis, the winner of this match will seal their place in the knockouts.

Oct 31, 2025 18:42 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Mohun Bagan starting XI

Mohun Bagan have announced their starting XI for the big game. Only 3 overseas players on the pitch. Jason Cummings, Dimi Petratos and Robson 'Robinho' Azevedo on the bench. 

Oct 31, 2025 18:38 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal eye revenge

East Bengal will be hoping to avenge their defeat against Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final, which took place less than two weeks ago. On that day, Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in a dramatic, end-to-end final that ended with a penalty shootout.

Oct 31, 2025 18:34 (IST)
Share

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The Kolkata giants square off once again, this time in a winner-takes-all affair in Group A. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
East Bengal Mohun Bagan Football AIFF Dimitrios Petratos Jamie MacLaren Anirudh Thapa Anwar Ali Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and India Tour of Australia 2025. Check India vs Australia News, Women's World Cup Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.