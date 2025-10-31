Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates, AIFF Super Cup: The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is about to get underway in Goa. Both teams are playing their final Group A match, battling for qualification to the semifinals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Locked on four points each, the winner of the match will seal qualification to the knockout stage, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. East Bengal enter the game ahead on goal difference. However, Mohun Bagan will take confidence from their derby victory in the IFA Shield final, held less than two weeks ago.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 LIVE Updates, straight from Fatorda Stadium, Goa:
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Around 10 minutes to go!
We're getting closer to kick off for the AIFF Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Just over 10 minutes to go till the whistle blows! Grab your popcorn, we're about to commence soon!
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Results so far
Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are on 4 points each, and have experienced similar results so far in Group A of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Both beat Chennaiyin FC, but drew against hosts Dempo SC in their previous two games.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal starting XI
Contrary to Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have packed their lineup with overseas stars. 5 to be precise. Kevin Sibille, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Rashid, Miguel Figueira and Hamid Ahadad!
Coach Oscar names an unchanged line-up for the group stage decider the Mariners!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 31, 2025
JLNS, Fatorda
7.30 PM
Live on JioHotstar & Star Sports Khel#JoyEastBengal #AIFFSuperCup #KolkataDerby pic.twitter.com/2Hy6zIQUhE
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Winner-takes-all game
Both teams are locked on 4 points each in Group A, with East Bengal just ahead of Mohun Bagan on goal difference. With only top spot in the group qualifying for the semis, the winner of this match will seal their place in the knockouts.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Mohun Bagan starting XI
Mohun Bagan have announced their starting XI for the big game. Only 3 overseas players on the pitch. Jason Cummings, Dimi Petratos and Robson 'Robinho' Azevedo on the bench.
#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #AIFFSuperCup #MBSGEBFC pic.twitter.com/RF2IYpmAuc— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) October 31, 2025
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: East Bengal eye revenge
East Bengal will be hoping to avenge their defeat against Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final, which took place less than two weeks ago. On that day, Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in a dramatic, end-to-end final that ended with a penalty shootout.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The Kolkata giants square off once again, this time in a winner-takes-all affair in Group A. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!