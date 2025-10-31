Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates, AIFF Super Cup: The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is about to get underway in Goa. Both teams are playing their final Group A match, battling for qualification to the semifinals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. Locked on four points each, the winner of the match will seal qualification to the knockout stage, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. East Bengal enter the game ahead on goal difference. However, Mohun Bagan will take confidence from their derby victory in the IFA Shield final, held less than two weeks ago.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 LIVE Updates, straight from Fatorda Stadium, Goa: