While Mohun Bagan have traditionally dominated the derby at the top level, East Bengal claimed the bragging rights in their last meeting in a thrilling 3-2 win in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division last month, albeit with their developmental squads.



At full strength, the script has always been different. Mohun Bagan have beaten East Bengal four times in a row at the top-tier level and last lost to them in the Super Cup on January 19, 2024 (1-3).