Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2025: The biggest match in Indian football is underway as Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are playing against each other in the quarterfinal clash of the Durand Cup 2025. Record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan are aiming to reach their third successive Durand Cup final, but must beat their arch rivals on the way. On the other hand, East Bengal, who have 16 titles, have not won the cup since 2004, and are hungry to pave the path towards the trophy at last. The match is being held at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, straight from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata -
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: That was close!
That was a really close chance for East Bengal.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Match begins!
East Bengal have started the game. We are off at Salt Lake Stadium, folks!
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Both teams in terrific form
Both teams advanced comfortably from the group stages. East Bengal scored 12 goals and conceded only once against South United, Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force, while Mohun Bagan netted 12 and conceded twice against tougher opposition in Mohammedan Sporting, newly-promoted I-League side Diamond Harbour FC and BSF FC.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: A look at head-to-head
While Mohun Bagan have traditionally dominated the derby at the top level, East Bengal claimed the bragging rights in their last meeting in a thrilling 3-2 win in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division last month, albeit with their developmental squads.
At full strength, the script has always been different. Mohun Bagan have beaten East Bengal four times in a row at the top-tier level and last lost to them in the Super Cup on January 19, 2024 (1-3).
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: EBFC's starting line-up -
Nunga and Saul return to the starting XI
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Which team are you rooting for?
During the last edition, the arch rivals didn't meet due to protests on the streets of Kolkata after a lady doctor was raped and killed inside the premises of RG Kar Medical College. This year, questions were raised over the draw of the quarterfinals after both teams, despite topping their respective groups, were pitted against each other. That debate, however, is now behind, and all eyes will be on the action as both teams prepare to battle for the Derby bragging rights. Which team are you backing tonight?
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: A much-awaited Kolkata derby
An upbeat East Bengal would be aiming to buck the trend of Mohun Bagan's supreme dominance in Kolkata derby in recent years when the arch-rivals square off in the Durand Cup quarter-final on Sunday. In the last two seasons, the famed Kolkata derby in Durand Cup has always been in the news.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Starting line-up of MBSG -
Welcome guys!
Hello and welcome to this space, folks! It's a Kolkata Derby tonight at the Salt Lake Stadium. Mohun Bagan face East Bengal in the quarter-final of the ongoing Durand Cup. Stay connected for the live score and all the updates.