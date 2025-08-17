Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal have made the perfect start to their Premier League 2025-26 Super Sunday clash against Manchester United. An error by Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saw Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori score from a corner, giving Arsenal a 1-0 lead in the first half. However, Manchester United have fought back, with wing-back Patrick Dorgu slamming the post. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made a bold call with his starting lineup, deciding to not start summer signing Benjamin Sesko. However, star forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are in the lineup. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have handed a start to Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres as well as Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi. United need a strong start, aiming to bounce back from a disastrou 16th-place finish last season. Arsenal have ended as runners-up for three seasons in a row, and will now be looking to mount a title charge from the first game.
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Dorgu hits the post!
POST! So close! Wingback Patrick Dorgu with a great overlap from the left flank, takes aim at goal. It goes past Arsenal keeper Raya, but slams the far post and ricochets off. Two minutes later, Matheus Cunha through on goal but can't get a good shot away. United probing!
32' MUN 0-1 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: United creating inroads
Manchester United are making a couple of inroads, mostly down the right flank. Bryan Mbeumo looking to cut in, and tried releasing Diogo Dalot on the overlap. Dalot's cut-back was poor, and a chance goes begging for United.
27/ MUN 0-1 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Good chance for United!
Casemiro with a good long ball over to Mbeumo, who tries to cut inside from the right flank and take a shot. It doesn't work out, as his shot is blocked and goes behind for a corner. Important for Amorim's men to stay in this contest.
25' MUN 0-1 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: GOAL, Arsenal!
GOAL! Arsenal do it from the set-piece once again! Inswinging corner from the left side, it's almost a shot at goal. Bayindir parries it away poorly, and Riccardo Calafiori nods into an open net! What a start for Arsenal. Old Trafford has been silenced.
13' MUN 0-1 ARS
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Arsenal look sharp
Arsenal growing into the game, winning more and more challenges in the midfield. Odegaard makes a darting run towards the left side of United's box, tries to get a cross in but Matthijs de Ligt blocks. Corner for Arsenal! We know they're good from these.
12' MUN 0-0 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Mbeumo with a shot!
Chance for Manchester United, great ball by Mason Mount sending Bryan Mbeumo through. Good defending by Arsenal, who close down on United's summer signing well. Mbeumo gets a weak shot across.
6' MUN 0-0 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Match starts!
We are underway! A silence first for Diogo Jota, who continues to live in our hearts. And then as Old Trafford chants 'Country Roads', we are up and running! Arsenal attacking from right to left, and have an early throw-in.
1' MUN 0-0 ARS
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Match starts in 5 minutes!
The wait is almost over! We are just 5 minutes away from kick-off for the biggest Premier League match of the weekend. Two clubs with mega-money signings, and ambition and dreams left to fulfil. A good start is paramount. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.
Premier League LIVE: Pressure on Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres. Signed for a fixed fee of 63 million euros by Arsenal, this is the man tasked to bring the final X-factor to the Gunners. The goals. The top-scorer in the entirety of Europe last season. Now, playing his first game back in the Premier League against his old manager Amorim. Can he deliver?
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Cunha striker?
It looks like Matheus Cunha may be starting as the main striker today, with Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo either side of him. Luke Shaw starts in the back 3, with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot the wingbacks. Bold call by Amorim to not start Sesko.
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Arsenal XI
And here is the Arsenal starting XI chosen by Mikel Arteta! Viktor Gyokeres starts! Summer signing Martin Zubimendi is alongside Declan Rice in midfield. However, no Noni Madueke in the XI.
Gabriel and Saliba at the back
Odegaard pulling the strings
Gyokeres leads the line
Let's start the season in style, Gunners
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Manchester United XI
Here is Ruben Amorim's Manchester United XI for the Premier League opener! The big news: Benjamin Sesko on the BENCH! Cunha and Mbeumo start, while Altay Bayindir is the goalkeeper.
Our first #PL starting line-up of 2025/26!
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2025-26! It's the big one on Super Sunday! It is Manchester United vs Arsenal, at Old Trafford. A blockbuster game to end a blockbuster weekend of football.