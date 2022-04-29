Story ProgressBack to home
Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Named Austria Coach: Federation
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's men's team.© AFP
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.
"We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to attract an outstanding expert in international football," Austrian federation president Gerhard Milletich said.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.