Man City vs Tottenham LIVE Updates, Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur have stunned the Etihad Stadium and taken the lead in the first half of their blockbuster Premier League encounter against Manchester City. Brennan Johnson has opened the scoring for Spurs, who lead 1-0 after 40 minutes. Earlier, Man City were forced to take off summer signing left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri due to injury. The winner of this clash will rise to the top of the Premier League table. Both teams began their Premier League campaigns with a bang, with Pep Guardiola's City beating Wolves 4-0 away from home, and Thomas Frank's Spurs outclassing Burnley 3-0. Ballon d'Or winner Rodri may also make his comeback from injury in this match. (MATCH CENTRE)
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, Premier League 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Etihad Stadium, Manchester:
Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: 7 minutes added on!
45+1' SEVEN minutes added on by the referee at the end of the first half. There has been a fair amount of drama, with Rayan Ait-Nouri going off injured, and then a VAR check for the goal. Spurs now firmly in this contest.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: More drama!
39' Drama continues at the Etihad! James Trafford comes outside his box to try and clear, but collides with Kudus, who goes down asking for a foul. The referee waves play on, and Man City survive another scare.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: GOAL!
36' GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur take the lead! The Etihad has been silenced. Against the run of play. Man City made to pay for their high line, Richarlison runs down the right wing and squares it for Brennan Johnson to score!
VAR check for a possible foul by Richarlison on John Stones, but the goal stands!
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: BIG SAVE!
28' Massive save by Vicario! Lovely play by Manchester City, building up from the right side. Erling Haaland drives past three defenders, and sends Omar Marmoush through on goal with a delicate ball. Marmoush's shot is saved, great positioning by Vicario. First big chance!
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE: INJURY
22' Rayan Ait-Nouri is injured, and he is being substituted off after just 22 minutes. The Algerian left-back was signed for 30 million euros in the summer, but injury problems cut short his evening. Nathan Ake replaces him. Let's hope it is nothing serious for Ait-Nouri.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: City starting to take shape on the ball
20' Manchester City slowly beginning to orchestra a couple of moves down the left flank. Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders at the heart of things. No big chance yet for either side, with Romero keeping Haaland quiet so far.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Spurs looking to beat City's offside trap
15' Man City are playing a very high line when Spurs are attempting to build out from the back. Tottenham Hotspur try to break the high line with a long ball to Kudus, but both times the Ghanaian winger is offside.
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE: Huge chance goes begging!
10' Oh dear! Massive chance for Manchester City, but they cannot score. Pedro Porro makes a mess in his own box, Omar Marmoush steals possession, the Spurs goalkeeper is out of possession but Marmoush's shot inches wide of the goal! BIG CHANCE!
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Freekick for Spurs!
8' This could be dangerous. Tottenham Hotspur have a free-kick just outside the edge of the box. A foul by Erling Haaland, who loses possession and ends up making a clumsy challenge. Pedro Porro is seemingly fancying this.
Porro strikes the wall! The rebound is also fired wide.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: KICK OFF!
1' We are LIVE! Manchester City playing in front of a packed Etihad, singing in unison. They'll be hoping again for their team to challenge for the title. Thomas Frank's Spurs have shown some positive signs so far, and can make a big statement today.
Manchester City attacking from left to right in the first half.
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Can Spurs recover from Eze setback?
Tottenham Hotspur fans would've been dreaming of the unveiling of Eberechi Eze by now. But as fate would've had it, Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal hijacked the deal at the last minute, and Eze is now headed to the Emirates. Important for Spurs to recover from that transfer setback and put on a good show.
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE: 10 minutes to kick off!
We are less than 10 minutes away from kick off! The first home game for Man City in the Premier League 2025-26 season. Can Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur continue the momentum and beat City at their den?
Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE: All eyes on Tijjani Reijnders
A new hero has emerged for Manchester City, in the form of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Two assists and one goal on his Premier League debut! Signed for 55 million pounds in the summer, was he the missing piece for Guardiola?
Premier League LIVE: Spurs XI vs Man City
Thomas Frank opts for a similar lineup. Cristian Romero captains the side, while Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus will bear the attacking burden.
Your Spurs side
Premier League LIVE: Man City XI vs Spurs
Here's Pep Guardiola's Manchester City XI for today! Rayan Cherki is given a start, with a midfield duo of Reijnders and Nico once again. Ballon d'Or winner Rodri returns to the bench, while Erling Haaland starts up front!
Your first home line-up of 25/26!
XI | Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Ait-Nouri, Nico, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland
SUBS | Ederson, Ake, Doku, Rodri, Bernardo, Nunes, O'Reilly, Khusanov, Foden
Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur! Arguably the biggest match of the weekend, and the winner will go to the top spot!
