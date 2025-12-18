Luis Suárez will play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for another season. The Uruguayan striker, who will turn 39 in January, signed a contract to play the 2026 season with the reigning MLS champions, Inter Miami announced Wednesday. ​​Financial terms were not disclosed. Suárez will join back-to-back MLS MVP Messi for the opening of the team's new stadium located near Miami International Airport. It will be Suárez's third season with Inter Miami.

The former Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and Ajax player scored 17 goals with 17 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this past season but had a reduced role in the last four matches of the MLS Cup playoffs and did not play in the 3-1 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final.

The veteran joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 season and helped the club clinch its first Supporters' Shield title. He led the team in goals with 25 across all competitions, and his 20 regular-season goals were second most among all players in MLS in 2024 (tied with Messi).

Inter Miami has seen a bit of roster shuffling since the end of the season, with veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retiring. The club's roster for next season continued taking shape last week, when it announced the signing of defender Ian Fray to an extension that runs through the 2028-29 season.

