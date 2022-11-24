Manchester United recently announced that they have mutually parted ways with Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been subjected to intense criticism over his recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo criticised the manager Erik ten Hag and the club owners, saying that he felt "betrayed" by the club. Former Portugal captain Luis Figo feels that the "mutual agreement" between Ronaldo and United will be beneficial for both, the player and the club.

"No, not at all. After all the situations that came, I think it was the decision of both. A mutual agreement - I think is beneficial for both. For himself because he was not playing and for the club that feels that the player doesn't want to stay. He's of course a special player, an important player but at the same time he was not playing, not being an option for the coach. After I think the interview - he was complaining about the club and the club decided with a mutual agreement to separate the destiny of both. Well, it's like that - mutual agreement. Everyone's happy," Figo said during a discussion on Sports 18.

Figo also spoke on Ronaldo's future with the Portugal captain now a free agent, following the termination of his contract. He feels that Ronaldo's future will now depend on multiple factors.

"Well, I don't know. I think it's always a personal decision, depending on the goals he has, and the offers that are coming now. But this is a personal and sportive decision of his, depending on the clubs that want him," he added.

Ronaldo will be in action on Thursday as Portugal take on Ghana in a Group H clash.

