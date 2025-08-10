Advertisement
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Updates, FA Community Shield Live: Premier League holders Liverpool take on Crystal Palace, who won the FA Cup last season, in the curtain-raiser of the new domestic English football campaign. The Reds have won the Community Shield 16 times, with their last title coming in 2022. Palace, on the other hand, have never won the Community Shield. In head-to-head stats, Liverpool have had a firm edge over the Eagles, having won 36 of the 65 matches between the sides. Crystal Palace have 15 wins, while 14 encounters ended in draws.

Aug 10, 2025 19:15 (IST)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace City Live: Head-to-head record -

Liverpool dominate the head-to-head record between the teams, having won 36 of the 65 matches. Crystal Palace have 15 wins, while 14 encounters ended in draws. While the Reds will aim to maintain their authority, Palace will be keen to shock the side.

Aug 10, 2025 19:13 (IST)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace City Live: What is FA Community Shield?

Regarded as the curtain-raiser for the domestic English football season, the FA Community Shield is a one-off match that is held every year between the previous season's Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.

Aug 10, 2025 18:55 (IST)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace City Live: Liverpool's starting XI -

Aug 10, 2025 18:55 (IST)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace City Live: Palace's starting XI -

Aug 10, 2025 18:51 (IST)
Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Community Shield. Liverpool and Crystal Palace come up against each other for the titular clash tonight. Stay connected for all the live updates.

