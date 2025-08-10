Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Updates, FA Community Shield Live: Premier League holders Liverpool take on Crystal Palace, who won the FA Cup last season, in the curtain-raiser of the new domestic English football campaign. The Reds have won the Community Shield 16 times, with their last title coming in 2022. Palace, on the other hand, have never won the Community Shield. In head-to-head stats, Liverpool have had a firm edge over the Eagles, having won 36 of the 65 matches between the sides. Crystal Palace have 15 wins, while 14 encounters ended in draws.