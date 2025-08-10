Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming FA Community Shield: Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield 2025 at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Regarded as the curtain-raiser for the domestic English football season, the FA Community Shield is a one-off match that is held every year between the previous season's Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. After winning a record-equalling 20th English title last season, Liverpool will head into the Community Shield having bolstered their squad over the summer. They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez, aiming to add depth to their squad for the upcoming season.

When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match be played?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match will be played on Sunday, August 10.

Where will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match be played?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom.

What time will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match start?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace FA Community Shield 2025 will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)