Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming, Carabao Cup 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Liverpool look to bounce back from their terrible run of form as they take on Crystal Palace in their Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The defending Premier League champions have lost their last four matches in the league with the latest one being the 2-3 defeat against Brentford. The two teams have already met twice this season with Palace winning both times. Arne Slot's men lost on penalties in the FA Community Shield match while Palace won the Premier League clash 2-1. Palace started the season well but are currently tenth with 13 points from 9 matches.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming, Carabao Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match take place?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match will take place on Thursday, October 30 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match be held?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match start?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)