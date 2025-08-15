Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Streaming: Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence as they take on Bournemouth in the opening game of the 2025-26 season. Liverpool have spent in excess of 250 million euros in the summer, for major signings like midfielder Florian Wirtz, forward Hugo Ekitike and left-back Milos Kerkez. All eyes will also be on Mohamed Salah, who is still expected to be Liverpool's main man. Kerkez squares off against his old side Bournemouth in the first match itself. Bournemouth have lost several key defenders, but Andoni Iraola's side have also made some shrewd signings.

When will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match take place?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match will take place on Saturday, August 16 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match be held?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match start?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 opening match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

