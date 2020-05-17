Bundesliga German Football League Live: League Leaders Bayern Munich Resume Campaign Against Union Berlin
Updated:17 May 2020 20:59 IST
Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union Berlin's form.
German Bundesliga Football: Bayern Munich restart their charge for 8th straight title. © AFP
Bayern Munich restart their charge for an eighth straight Bundesliga title at Union Berlin on Sunday amid doubts the Bavarian giants will be able to last the distance after a two-month hiatus. Hansi Flick's side hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union's form at their Alten Foersterei stadium. Union have twice shocked the league leaders this season, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in August and turning out 2-0 victors over Borussia Moenchengladbach three months later.
Live Updates of Bundesliga match between Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich from straight from Alten Foersterei stadium, Berlin.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bayern München Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.