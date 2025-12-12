Excitement has reached a fever pitch in Hyderabad as the city prepares to host football legend Lionel Messi, with fans demonstrating unprecedented fervour and willingness to pay up to Rs 10 lakh just to meet their idol, The GOAT. The star's one-day visit on December 13th as part of the GOAT India Tour 2025 is already making headlines, driven by the staggering price of an exclusive fan experience. The most talked-about item on the itinerary is the hyper-exclusive photo opportunity that comes with a price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, totalling close to Rs 10 lakh.

The elite meet-and-greet is reportedly scheduled to take place at the opulent Taj Falaknuma Palace. News reports suggest only about 100 slots have been made available for this "once-in-a-lifetime" chance to interact personally with the Argentine legend and capture a professional photograph.

This phenomenal price tag once again demonstrates the immense star power Messi holds in India, proving that for certain affluent fans, no price is too high for a moment of shared history.

From Charity to Exhibition, Messi's schedule in Hyderabad is tightly packed, blending high-profile sporting action with charitable outreach.

A football clinic is being organised for underprivileged youth. As a UNICEF ambassador, a significant portion of Messi's time will be dedicated to a football clinic for young, underprivileged children. This event is a central theme of the tour, focusing on giving back and inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.

The 7-a-Side exhibition match is another big draw. That is the main public spectacle scheduled for the evening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. The highlight will be a 7-a-side exhibition match featuring Messi alongside his former teammates, including the formidable duo of Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

The match is expected to be a sold-out affair, offering fans a rare glimpse of the superstar playing live on Indian soil, his second visit to the country since 2011. Reports also suggest Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy may briefly join the exhibition.

The day will conclude with a celebration and a musical concert honouring Messi's storied career before he departs from Hyderabad to continue the GOAT India Tour to Mumbai and New Delhi.

Messi's visit, while brief, is expected to leave a lasting impression, not only for the economic buzz it has created but for the sheer dedication and passion displayed by his Indian fan base.