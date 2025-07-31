Lionel Messi had two assists, including one in the final seconds of the match, to help lift Inter Miami over Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener on Thursday. It was Messi's first game back since he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping its All-Star game. He connected with Marcelo Weigandt for the winning score in the final minute of stoppage time. Messi also assisted on Telasco Segovia's goal that opened scoring in the 58th.

Rivaldo Lozano scored the equalizer for the Guadalajara club in the 82nd before Weigandt's goal in the 96th that had to be confirmed by VAR after he was originally ruled offside.

That meant five assists in July for Messi, who was named the Major League Soccer Player of the Month after netting eight goals and helping Miami go 4-1-1 in league play.

Both sides had their chances during a chippy first half, though neither was able to finish. Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo had three saves in the first half, including one in which he slid over to deny Eduardo Aguirre on a header to the back post. Luis Suárez blasted a shot off the crossbar on the final play of the first half.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut. De Paul, Messi's national team buddy, officially signed with the club last week.

