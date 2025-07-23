With an eye on FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Europe in order to boost his preparations for the quadrennial event. Messi inspired Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title three years ago but there were doubts whether he would be around as an active player to defend the title in 2026. However, with Messi still looking in great shape, and still an integral part of the Argentina team, many wonder if a return to Europe, with a better club could help the Inter Miami man.

Messi was even spotted at his former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas' house a few days ago, triggering rumours of a potential European return. With Fabregas currently managing Italian club Como, rumours spread over the Argentine's switch to the Italian Serie A. But, Fabregas said that the visit was purely from a personal standpoint.

"Leo was at my house on vacation. He came to visit some friends. We're friends, as are our wives and kids. But he's in the United States," said Fabregas. However, Fabregas also said that you "never say never", triggering rumours of Messi's potential switch in the summer.

Lionel Messi in @MLS this season:



16 matches

15 goals

6 assists

21 goal contributions pic.twitter.com/4mqABYHzm6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 13, 2025

Como, a newly promoted side to the Serie A, is looking for reinforcements in the market. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has already been linked with a move to the club, though Fabregas didn't shed any light on the progress made. "We'll see, I don't like talking about things that aren't 100% done," he said.

In the ongoing MLS season, Messi has featured in 16 matches, scoring 15 goals and 6 assists. While Messi himself hasn't expressed desire to leave MLS, the prospect of defending the FIFA World Cup title with Argentina next year might see him at least consider the possibility.