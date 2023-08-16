One of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, was on target once again for Inter Miami, scoring for the 6th time in as many matches for his new club. Messi, who has been on a stunning goal-scoring spree in the Leagues Cup, isn't known to score goals from long distance but he changed things around as Inter Miami took on Philadelphia Union on Tuesday. Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament's final.

Messi, with the goal, extended his tally to nine goals in six appearances. The other three goals for Inter Miami came from Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba, and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami's other goals. For the Philadelphia side, Alejandro Bedoya was the only goalscorer.

the home side were left in disarray just three minutes after kick-off as Miami took the lead.

A long ball forward from Ukrainian defender Sergii Kryvtsov sowed panic in the Union back line, and Martinez latched onto the pass before rifling a shot past diving Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Philadelphia should have equalised five minutes later when Hungary international Daniel Gazdag went through on goal only to shoot straight at Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Gazdag had another good chance after 19 minutes, but saw his curling shot from the edge of the area fly just wide.

If that chance encouraged Philadelphia, the optimism was short-lived as Messi struck once again to punish slack Union defending.

Damion Lowe was caught napping and Martinez spun away from the defender to release Messi, who was given far too much time and space to direct a fierce low strike from outside the area into the bottom corner past Blake.

Here's the video of Messi's goal:

What can't he do?!



Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

Although Union enjoyed plenty of territory and possession, it was Miami who struck the decisive blow on half-time.

Finland international Robert Taylor held the ball up well in midfield and took his time before picking out the overlapping Jordi Alba.

The former Barcelona star controlled and buried a clinical finish to leave Miami 3-0 up at the break.

Jakob Glesnes also wasted a gilt-edged opportunity from close range, hooking over the bar on 66 minutes.

Bedoya gave Philadelphia hope in the 73rd minute when he swept in from a chaotic corner, but Miami snuffed out any chance of a fightback when Ruiz restored the visitors' three-goal advantage six minutes from time.

With AFP inputs