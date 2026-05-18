Upon assuming power in the state, the BJP has taken a major decision, the files regarding the 'Messi Case' in Kolkata are to be reopened. Minister Nishith Pramanik made a significant announcement immediately after taking charge. During a press conference on Tuesday, West Bengal's new Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare stated that, alongside outlining a series of developmental initiatives for the state's sports sector, he has formally requested the files pertaining to the Messi incident. On Sunday Nishit Pramanik while speaking to media said, "It has not even been ten days since we took the oath as ministers. Yet, our objective from the very outset has been to restore the dignity of all those who were deceived in the "Messi fiasco"—specifically those who were humiliated and mistreated while attending the match. A decision has already been taken to reopen the file regarding the Messi incident; furthermore, the culprits behind this episode will be identified and brought to justice".

Pramanik has also said the organiser of the Messi show in Kolkata, has been directed to do the needful for the refund of football fans those had come to enjoy the match and were betrayed.

Pramanik said, " The people who came to see Messi—only to return feeling utterly humiliated and deceived—must be refunded their hard-earned money. We have clearly conveyed this requirement to the organizers of the event. The Sports Department of West Bengal will ensure that this is carried out and will provide assistance if necessary".

Speaking to NDTV, the organiser of the GOAT Tour Satadru Dutta, who was detained following the chaotic event at Salt Lake Stadium, revealed a startling detail, claiming the Argentine superstar himself protested when the arrest took place.

"I was not allowed to speak, so I waited to speak one day," the organiser stated. "To hide their own failures, they made me a scapegoat. It was a failure of administration and police. As an organiser, I cannot be a law enforcer; I believed the police would take care of what was planned," organiser of GOAT event told NDTV in an exclusive interview after 4th May.

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