Story ProgressBack to home
Lionel Messi Fails To Attend Coronavirus Test At Barcelona's Training Ground: Report
Without passing the coronavirus test, Lionel Messi will be unable to join team-mates for Ronald Koeman's first training session on Monday.
Lionel Messi has reportedly missed his coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday.© AFP
Highlights
-
Lionel Messi reportedly misses Barcelona's mandatory COVID-19 test
-
It raises the possibility he will boycott pre-season to force a transfer
-
Without passing a test, Messi will be unable to join 1st training session
Lionel Messi missed his coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday morning, club sources have confirmed to AFP, raising the possibility he will boycott pre-season to force a transfer.
Without passing a test, Messi will be unable to join team-mates for Ronald Koeman's first training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Cricket news, check out the India cricket schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.