Lautaro Martinez fired Inter Milan to within a point of the Serie A summit with both goals in Sunday's 2-0 win at promoted Pisa, ahead of Napoli's clash at Scudetto rivals Roma. Argentina striker Martinez smashed home Pio Esposito's low cross in the 69th minute and then ensured Inter would stay on the heels of local rivals AC Milan when he tapped in from close range with seven minutes remaining. A last-gasp loss to Atletico Madrid midweek and derby defeat last weekend had Inter reeling and although Sunday's three points will be welcome the overall performance was not encouraging.

"I'm happy because we won and that's what we wanted after two defeats... I work for the team, myself and my family, I leave the talk to others," said Martinez to DAZN.

"I hope it continues, I've still got plenty of time on my contract, I'm happy here and the fans love me... the team comes before everything else."

Martinez's goals took him to 10 in all competitions and saved Inter's blushes, as Cristian Chivu's side were sluggish at the Arena Garibaldi which is a stone's throw from Pisa's world-famous leaning tower.

Pisa, who sit in the bottom three after just one win from their 13 league fixtures, had the better of the chances before Martinez's perfectly hit first-time strike broke the deadlock.

The small gap separating Inter from top spot could be extended as second-placed Roma host the champions in Sunday's headline fixture.

Level on 27 points with Inter, Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma will reclaim top spot with a win over injury-hit Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino will face his old team Fiorentina in Sunday's other game, following a thumping victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

