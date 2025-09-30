Nuno Espirito Santo's reign as the West Ham coach got off to an encouraging start after his lowly side fought back from a goal down to draw at Everton 1-1 in the Premier League on Monday. The Portuguese coach replaced Graham Potter on Saturday and he saw his side's defensive frailties laid bare as it went behind in the 18th minute. The Hammers defense looked sluggish when James Garner crossed from the left and Michael Keane headed home. The headed goal was Everton's 361st in the Premier League, a competition high beside Manchester United.

The Toffees are unbeaten at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium but they could not add to their total and they paid the price in a pulsating second half.

West Ham came more and more into the game and captain Jarrod Bowen equalized 20 minutes into the second period with a clinical left-foot strike. It was the first goal Everton has conceded at its new ground.

“I just tried to get into the box and I know what I am going to do before the defenders do," Bowen said.

“It is a big point for us. It is a fair result. It shows the character of the team going down 1-0. We spoke at halftime that it was only one goal and whether it took us up to 90 minutes we knew we would get our own chances."

West Ham remained second from bottom with four points from six games. Everton was ninth with eight.

“Disappointed we didn't take all three points," Everton coach David Moyes said. “It was a home game and an opportunity for us. We had moments we should have pushed the button a bit more to get the second goal.”

