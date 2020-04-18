Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Italian Football Federation Hopes Play Resumes "In Late May, Early June"

Updated: 18 April 2020 08:45 IST

The president of the Italian Football Federeration, said it would take 3 weeks to prepare after the end of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, currently scheduled for May 4.

The FIGC said those advocating cancellation of the season "do not like football, or Italians". © AFP

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Friday that club matches should resume "in late May, early June", saying those advocating cancellation of the season "do not like football, or Italians". The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, said it would take three weeks to prepare after the end of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, currently scheduled for May 4. "So at the end of May, early June, we can start," he told Italian radio on Friday.

"Those who talk today about cancelling the season do not like football or Italians, because they take away hope for the future and for recovery," Gravina said.

"There will be a monitoring period to guarantee the that all those taking part are free of the virus. If they are all negative, there is no problem of distancing or contagion," said Gravina.

"I hope that everyone will be able to play in their own stadium, if that is not possible we will find other solutions," he added.

"It's a complex moment for our country, for the economy and for football, which is one of the most important industries," he said, adding that he was confident "we will find the right way".  

According to the Italian press, Brescia and Torino are the last two clubs to openly oppose the resumption of the league.

The city of Brescia is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic which has killed nearly 23,000 people in Italy.

