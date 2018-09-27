 
ISL: Virat Kohli Confident FC Goa Will Do "Wonders" In 2018-19 Season

Updated: 27 September 2018 21:36 IST

Under the mentorship of Spanish coach Sergio Lobera, FC Goa had finished third in the previous ISL season.

Virat Kohli showed confidence in his co-owned franchise. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Thursday showed confidence in his side and said that the Goan outfit will do wonders in the 2018-19 season. Under the mentorship of Spanish coach Sergio Lobera, FC Goa had finished third in the previous season. In the upcoming season, Lobera will be at helm of the Goa outfit for the second season with only Brazilian legend Zico, being the longest serving manager of the franchise with 2 years and 106 days. Kohli also heaped praise on Lobera and said he was extremely proud of how his side played last season. "I'm confident we will do wonders this season, I was extremely proud to see the team to perform under Sergio Lobera the way it did last year," Virat Kohli said in a video posted by FC Goa on Twitter.

The Indian cricket team captain also said that the franchise will wear an orange jersey in the forthcoming season, which depicts their pride and attitude.

"We have chosen the colour orange this year for the jersey, which represents our fire, our focus and our hunger to win this trophy. The colour is our team attitude and the team spirit," Kohli said. 

The Indian Super League will get underway from Saturday, with ATK hosting arch-rivals Kerala Blasters in the inaugural encounter.

The Gaurs will open their campaign against North East United on October 1.

FC Goa registered their best finish in the 2015 season, when they finished as runners-up after losing to Chennaiyin FC.

Topics : FC Goa Football
Highlights
  • FC Goa had finished third in the previous ISL season
  • Zico was the longest serving manager of the franchise
  • Kohli also heaped praise on Sergio Lobera
