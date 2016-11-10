 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

ISL 2016: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC Face Off in Must-Win Game

Updated: 10 November 2016 16:27 IST

FC Goa are at the bottom with seven points after nine matches but they have not given up on hopes of qualifying as they take on NorthEast United FC in a 10th round encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda-Goa, on Friday.

ISL 2016: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC Face Off in Must-Win Game
FC Goa and NorthEast United FC need to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. © ISL

FC Goa are seeking inspiration from their first season when they qualified for the semi-finals of Indian Super League despite all odds.

FC Goa are at the bottom with seven points after nine matches but they have not given up on hopes of qualifying as they take on NorthEast United FC in a 10th round encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda-Goa, on Friday.

"Football provides with the inspiration. In football we see everything. In the first season, we were at the bottom of the table but we won six games and qualified with one round to spare. I am not saying that surely we will do it again but we will do everything to make it happen. It still depends entirely on us," said FC Goa assistant coach Vannucci Fernando during the pre-match media interaction.

FC Goa lost their last match 1-2 against Kerala Blasters after taking the lead and two of their players, captain Gregory Arnolin and Richarlyson Felisbino, sent off. They will both miss the game and the team also has injury concerns to take care of. Vanucci, however, remained calm and said whoever takes the field will strive to give his best for the team.

"It doesn't matter who plays. Whoever is there, we will try to win and get the three points that we need," said Vannucci.

Just like FC Goa, NorthEast United also need the three points to work their way among the top four and fight for a place in semi-finals. In the last game, NorthEast United suffered their third consecutive defeat at home against Mumbai City FC and coach Nelo Vingada made it clear they need three points to take away from Goa.

"According to the situation that we are in, this is a crucial match for us. We started the league well but this is football. After a few games, even when we lost, we were performing well but in the last game we were not at the level that I expected," said the Portuguese coach.

"We are working hard to give another image of our team, so it's important to win. Goa will be missing some player. As a coach, I want the best for NorthEast United. I want my team to beat the best with good football but I want all players to play for Goa, so also for my team. Some of my players cannot play due to injury and suspension," said Vingada.

NorthEast United are placed fifth with 10 points from eight matches. They had collected six points from their first two matches but have since then not lived up to expectations.

Topics : FC Goa NorthEast United FC Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • FC Goa lost their last match 1-2 against Kerala Blasters
  • NorthEast United also need the three points to qualify for semis
  • NorthEast United are placed fifth with 10 points from eight matches
Related Articles
ISL 2016: FC Goa Edge Out Chennaiyin FC in Nine-Goal Thriller
ISL 2016: FC Goa Edge Out Chennaiyin FC in Nine-Goal Thriller
ISL: Marcelo Pereira Scores Hat-Trick as Delhi Dynamos Wallop FC Goa
ISL: Marcelo Pereira Scores Hat-Trick as Delhi Dynamos Wallop FC Goa
ISL 2016: Atletico de Kolkata Beat FC Goa 2-1 to Move to Second Spot
ISL 2016: Atletico de Kolkata Beat FC Goa 2-1 to Move to Second Spot
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.