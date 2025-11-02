Inter Milan were handed a 2-1 win at Verona by a late own goal on Sunday to move to within a point of stuttering Serie A leaders Napoli. Defending champions Napoli slugged out a 0-0 deadlock with rising force Como on Saturday. Inter, last season's Champions League finalists, took to the pitch knowing a win would leave them breathing down Napoli's neck. Winless so far this season, Verona fell behind in the 16th minute when Inter's Piotr Zielinski produced a moment of magic. The Polish midfielder arrived on the edge of the box to fire home a thunderous volley from a poorly cleared corner.

Giovane levelled for Verona on 40 minutes and the sides went back to the dressing rooms on level pegging at 1-1.

In a second half under relentless rain, it appeared the game would peter out, until a late cross from Nicolo Barella was turned agonisingly into his own goal by Verona defender Martin Frese three minutes into added time.

"It was one of those matches that's easier to lose than win but we did okay, we showed character," said Inter coach Cristian Chivu.

Goal hero Zielinski praised Chivu's leadership.

"His message is sinking in, you get moments like this in a season, when it's hard to win," he said.

With Napoli on 22 points and Inter on 21, Roma could climb clear on 24 if they can navigate an away win at AC Milan Sunday evening.

