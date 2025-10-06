World Cup qualifying in Asia reaches its climax over the next week with Patrick Kluivert's Indonesia among six countries vying for two remaining spots from the region. The football-mad nation of nearly 300 million people is on the verge of its first World Cup since gaining independence from the Dutch in 1945. Indonesian football authorities have looked to the Netherlands to achieve it, bringing in legendary Dutch striker Kluivert as coach in January. They have also naturalised more than a dozen players born in the Netherlands but with family ties to the Southeast Asian country.

It comes three years after Indonesian football was plunged into mourning when 135 people were killed in a stadium crush during a domestic game.

"The whole country needs to stand behind us," said Kluivert, the former Netherlands and Barcelona great whose side faces Iraq and Saudi Arabia in Group B.

There are two groups in this stage of Asian qualifying, each with three teams that will all face each other once.

The teams that finish top of each group qualify for next year's showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams from 32, giving the likes of Indonesia a better chance of qualifying.

"We are doing our utmost best to perform at the highest level and prepare the players as good as possible," said Kluivert.

"Inshallah (God willing) we are ready to make the country proud of us."

Indonesia will have to do it the hard way, with Saudi Arabia staging all the games in Group B and so having home advantage.

Indonesia and Saudi Arabia meet on Wednesday in Jeddah to kickstart the action.

Kluivert, whose coaching career has never lived up to his stellar playing days, has won three of his six games in charge, losing two and drawing one.

The Saudis will be favourites to progress out of the group and are now back under French coach Herve Renard following the sacking of Italian Roberto Mancini a year ago.

Renard masterminded the Saudis' shock 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Group A comprises Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, who are bidding to reach the finals for the first time.

That group will play all its games in Qatar, giving the reigning Asian champions an undeniable advantage.

Qatar appointed former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui in May, following his sacking by West Ham United.

Qatar begin the Group A action in Doha against Oman.

The runners-up in the two groups will meet in a two-legged tie in November, with the winner going into a intercontinental playoff.

Six teams from Asia have already guaranteed qualification: Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Iran, Jordan and Australia.

