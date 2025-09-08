India vs Oman Live Streaming CAFA Nations Cup 2025 3rd Place Playoff Live Telecast: India take on Oman in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff match at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan. India, who made their CAFA Nations Cup debut this year, had a win against Tajikistan, a draw against Afghanistan and a loss against Iran in the group stage. Under new coach Khalid Jamil, India showed defensive resilience and it will be a big challenge when they take on World No. 79 Oman. A win in this game will also be good preparation for India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

When will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match be played?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be played on Monday, September 8.

Where will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match be played?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan.

What time will the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match start?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will not be broadcast on television.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match?

The India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

(All details as per the information provided by the broadcaster)