India vs Lebanon Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: India Face Lebanon In Summit Clash, Eye Title Win
Intercontinental Cup 2023, India vs Lebanon Live: India square off against Lebanon in the final match of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar,
Intercontinental Cup 2023, India vs Lebanon Live Updates: India take on Lebanon© Twitter
India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup Final, Live Updates: India are squaring off against Lebanon in the final match of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. Both the team will be coming to this clash after playing a 0-0 draw against each other in the previous match. India topped the league stage with two victories and one draw out of three matches. On the other hand, Lebanon stood second on the points table with one win and two draws.
Here are the Live Updates of The Intercontinental Cup final match between India and Lebanon, straight from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha:
- 19:31 (IST)India vs Lebanon LIVE: Game time!The time in here and it is expected to be a close one. India will start as slight favourites due to the home support but against a strong side like Lebanon, things can change very quickly.
- 19:16 (IST)India vs Lebanon LIVE: India Starting XI
Our lineup for the #HeroIntercontinentalCup FINAL #INDLBN #IndianFootball #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/0IDFL99pSK— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2023
- 19:10 (IST)India vs Lebanon LIVE: Hello and welcome!Welcome to the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final between India and Lebanon! Sunil Chhetri and Co are one game away from a successful campaign. The last time these two teams met - The match ended on 0-0.
