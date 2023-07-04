Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship Final 2023: India Eye Record-Extending Title Win In Final vs Kuwait
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score: Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final
SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India eye record 8th title in match vs Kuwait.© AIFF
India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship Final 2023: The teams are tied at 0-0 in first half. Defending champions India look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru on Tuesday. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. They had played out a 1-1 draw in an acrimonious Group A match last week.
Here are the Live Score and Updates from SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait, straight from Bengaluru:
- 19:23 (IST)IND vs KUW Live: Minutes away from kick-off!The two teams were practicing out in the middle and it is almost time for the kick-off. Both sides will be looking to gain an early advantage in Bengaluru and in a tough match like this, the first goal will be crucial.
- 19:12 (IST)IND vs KUW Live: Chhetri Factor!Sunil Chhetri has been the top performer for the Indian football team till now with 5 goals in the competition and it comes as no surprise that the skipper will be the player to watch out for when it comes to the hosts. A clash against Kuwait will not be easy by any stretch of imagination but a moment of magic by Chhetri can decide the fate of the teams.
- 18:53 (IST)IND vs KUW Live: Gawli's responseIndia assistant coach Mahesh Gawli sought to allay such concerns. “I'd like to say that if you get one week, you can't do anything. But when you get one month or more you work more on fitness," said Gawli. “I think we had almost 50 days."
- 18:50 (IST)IND vs KUW Final LIVE: Headache for IndiaIndia might just appear to have a slight upper hand in front of a hugely partisan home crowd at the Kanteerava Stadium.But there is a worrying aspect. Will India be able to give their best in the final after they were made to toil for two matches in succession?
- 18:38 (IST)SAFF Final Live: India's Starting XI is here!
Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL #KUWIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/avEPeEuRZ5— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
- 18:36 (IST)SAFF Championship final live: Familiar rivals!India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. They had played out a 1-1 draw in an acrimonious Group A match last week.
- 18:35 (IST)SAFF Championship final Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 SAFF Championship final between India and Kuwait!
