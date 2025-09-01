India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup Group B Match Live Streaming: India men's football is all set to take on Iran in their next CAFA Nations Cup, Group B match in Hisor, Tajikistan on Monday. Playing under their new coach Khaild Jamil, India began their campaign with a 2-1 over higher-ranked Tajikistan on Friday. With the win against the co-hosts, India gave a good account of itself ahead of the crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Despite missing several Mohun Bagan Super Giant players, who were not released by the club on the ground that the tournament does not strictly fall in the FIFA international match window, and the absence of star striker Sunil Chhetri, Indian stalwarts Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan rose to the occasion to slot home the goals.

Jamil, who is on his maiden assignment with the team after being appointed head coach recently, said the victory against 106th ranked Tajikistan was a testament to team work.

When will the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match take place?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will take place on Monday, September 1.

Where will the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match be held?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will be held at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan.

When will the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match start?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

