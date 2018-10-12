India vs China Football Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

The Indian football team will play against China at the Suzhou Olympic Stadium in a friendly match on October 13. This will be the first time that India will face China in their own backyard and this is also the first match between their senior sides in 21 years. The Indian football team has never beaten China in their last 17 attempts and will be looking for a change of fortune this time around. While India are placed 97th in FIFA's rankings, China are placed 76th. With the odds stacked up against India, Stephen Constantine feels that this match will serve as a perfect warm-up game for the national team ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

When will the India vs China international football friendly match be played?

The India vs China international football friendly match will be played on Saturday, October 13, 2018.



Where will the India vs China international football friendly match be played?

The India vs China international football friendly match will be played at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in China.



How do I watch the India vs China international football friendly match live?

The India vs China international football friendly match will be telecast live on the Star network.



What time does the India vs China international football friendly match start?

The live telecast of the India vs China international football friendly match will begin at 5 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs China international football friendly match online?

The India vs China international football friendly match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)