India vs Bangladesh Live Updates AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India trail 0-1 against Bangladesh in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match. India's campaign effectively ended on October 14, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore. The defeat left them stranded on two points from four matches. Even if India win their remaining ties, they can only reach eight points something Singapore and Hong Kong have already secured and are certain to surpass. Bangladesh are also on the boat with two points, as the two sides will be targeting a strong finish in the group and FIFA ranking points.