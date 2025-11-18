India vs Bangladesh Live Updates AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier: India trail 0-1 against Bangladesh in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match. India's campaign effectively ended on October 14, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore. The defeat left them stranded on two points from four matches. Even if India win their remaining ties, they can only reach eight points something Singapore and Hong Kong have already secured and are certain to surpass. Bangladesh are also on the boat with two points, as the two sides will be targeting a strong finish in the group and FIFA ranking points.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Massive opportunity missed
India had two chances to equalise in the last 2 minutes but both of them were not taken properly. A perfect delivery from a corner followed by a long throw but no luck for India as the finishing was just not up to the mark.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Heated spat
A late tackle on the Indian footballer and the rest of the team is just not happy. Footballers from both teams clashed in a heated spat that ended with a yellow card. Heated scenes from the stadium!
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Early substituion
Substitution for Bangladesh as Kazi was unable to continue. A brilliant block from Hamza Choudhary followed that certainly saved a big goal for Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Narrow escape
Another narrow escape for India as Bangladesh came up with a lethal through ball. The striker was once again clear but the final defender was able to complete the tackle successfully. No good news for India!
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India desperate
India have been trying quite hard to find the way into the Bangladesh box but no success. The early goal handed Bangladesh a massive confidence boost and although India have successfully dominated the midfield, the final pass has been missing.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh lead 1-0
Disaster for India as Bangladesh take the lead! A darting run from his own box ended in a brilliant pass and Shekh Morsalin made no mistake in finding the back of the net. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have done much better and he was left completely stunned.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Positive start for India
Even though the Dhaka crowd has been extremely loud till now, India have made a solid start to the game. They seemed quite solid in possession and although they failed to put any dangerous crosses into the box, their attacks down the flanks did cause a bit of trouble.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India's disappointing campaign
India's campaign effectively ended on October 14, when they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Singapore. The defeat left them stranded on two points from four matches. Even if India win their remaining ties, they can only reach eight points something Singapore and Hong Kong have already secured and are certain to surpass.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Match is underway
The first half is underway and all eyes will be on Hamza Choudhury. The former Premier League footballer has been sensational for Bangladesh and he will be a major danger for India in this match.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India playing XI
Gurpreet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Prabhy, Macarton Louis Nickson, Vikram Partap, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh playing XI
Mitul Marma (GK), Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Zayyan Ahmed, Md Saad Uddin, Shohel Rana, Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Shekh Morsalin and Md Goysal Ahmed Pahim
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier between India and Bangladesh. This will be India's first match in Bangladesh after 22 years and they will surely be looking to register a much-needed victory.