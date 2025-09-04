Advertisement
India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India are playing against Afghanistan in their final group-stage game at CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Rahul Bheke-led side needs a victory in this game to stay in strong contention for a third-place playoff match. So far, India have played two, won one, and lost one against Tajikistan (2-1) and Iran (0-3), respectively. The Blue Tigers are tied on three points with Tajikistan, and the former are ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record. India need to avoid a defeat and hope that that the other result goes in their favour. The top teams from each group will progress to the final, while the two second-placed teams will make it to the third-place match.

Here are the Live Score and Updates for India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup match -

Sep 04, 2025 17:32 (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Live: Match begins

The action has kicked off in Hisor. India are trying to build on an attack from the left flank but Afghanistan have been good with their defence in the first minute of this game.

Sep 04, 2025 17:27 (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Live: Time for national anthems

Players of both the sides are out there in the middle for their respective national anthems. Afghanistan start with their national anthem and India follow them with theirs. We are all set for the start of this game now.

Sep 04, 2025 17:16 (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Live: India eye revenge

India, then under Igor Stimac, had suffered an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in Guwahati in a FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in March 2024, and the current team under Khalid Jamil would be eager to make amends of that loss.

Sep 04, 2025 17:12 (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Live: In case you missed it!

India miss the services of centre-back Sandesh Jhingan in this game as he sustained an injury during the match against Iran. "I've never seen a player as brave as Sandesh. Even with the injury, he kept playing in the last match. Not many players can do that," said India head coach Khalid Jamil. "We will definitely miss his presence. He's a great motivator on and off the pitch for the others. It's difficult to find a replacement for him, but this also allows the others to step up."

Sep 04, 2025 16:59 (IST)
India vs Afghanistan Live: Check out India's starting XI -

Sep 04, 2025 16:53 (IST)
Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup match. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

