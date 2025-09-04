India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India are playing against Afghanistan in their final group-stage game at CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Rahul Bheke-led side needs a victory in this game to stay in strong contention for a third-place playoff match. So far, India have played two, won one, and lost one against Tajikistan (2-1) and Iran (0-3), respectively. The Blue Tigers are tied on three points with Tajikistan, and the former are ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record. India need to avoid a defeat and hope that that the other result goes in their favour. The top teams from each group will progress to the final, while the two second-placed teams will make it to the third-place match.

Here are the Live Score and Updates for India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup match -