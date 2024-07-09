India conceded a late goal to suffer a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Myanmar and continued their winless run against the neighbours in a women's football friendly match in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. Facing Myanmar for the first time after five years, the hosts scored both goals from set pieces with Win Theingi Tun, who plays for Odisha FC, giving them a 14th minute lead. Although her club teammate Pyari Xaxa equalised for India with an opportunistic tap-in in the 58th minute, San Thaw Thaw converted May Thet Mon Myint's free-kick in the 74th minute to win the game for Myanmar.

This was India's fifth defeat to Myanmar in six matches. In their last meeting, India held Myanmar to 3-3 draw in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Mandalay in 2019.

India will play a second friendly on Friday.

Myanmar were off to an attacking start and just six minutes into the match, Hemam Shilky Devi was required to make a vital clearance as she hacked away a dangerous cutback from Naw Htet Htet.

Five minutes later, Phyu Phyu Win's long-ranger was saved with ease by Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

However, soon after, the Indian custodian came out of her goal but failed to get a touch on the Myanmar defender's curling corner as Win Theingi Tun arrived unmarked and headed it into the empty net to put the hosts ahead.

India were in the pursuit of an equaliser immediately and almost got one from their first corner in the 18th minute.

Anju Tamang's outswinging delivery was headed wide of the near post by Soumya Guguloth.

A few minutes later, Soumya tried to feed Anju with a low cross, but goalkeeper Myo Mya Mya Nyein gathered the ball before the latter could arrive.

Striker Pyari Xaxa tried her luck from distance on two occasions, first seeing it go harmlessly wide before hitting it directly at Myo Mya Mya Nyein.

On the Indian end, Myanmar continued to make Panthoi work. In the 42nd minute, she prevented the hosts from doubling their lead by making a solid one-on-one save to deny San Thaw Thaw.

India came out rejuvenated in their goal hunt in the second period.

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi brought in Karishma Shirvoikar in place of Sandhiya Ranganathan.

Receiving the ball from Naorem Priyangka Devi on the left, Karishma burst forward and fired at the goal with her left foot.

Myo Mya Mya Nyein attempted to catch it but ended up spilling it onto the path of Pyari, who dispatched it first time into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

While India produced more attacks than the hosts in the second half, they were unable to capitalise.

Myanmar defence grew tighter as they committed more numbers at the back, while the Indian attackers were often found offside on multiple occasions.

Myanmar got their second goal from another dead-ball situation in the 74th minute.

A low free-kick from May Thet Mon Myint caught the Indian defence napping as San was able to slip away and meticulously jink it over an onrushing Panthoi.

