Inter Milan joined a clutch of teams level at the top of Serie A on Saturday by giving sorry Cremonese a 4-1 thumping at the San Siro thanks in large part to a superb display from Ange-Yoan Bonny. Lautaro Martinez, Bonny, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella were all on target for Inter, who moved onto 12 points alongside local rivals AC Milan, Napoli and Roma, who all play on Sunday. Inter were missing France forward Marcus Thuram to a hamstring injury but that did not stop the hosts from bulldozing promoted Cremonese, as his countryman Bonny impressed with three assists to go along with a goal in his first start for his new club.

Bonny, signed from Parma in the summer, was key to Inter taking the lead in the sixth minute as he slipped down the left side of the penalty area before pulling back a perfect pass for Martinez, who tapped home his sixth goal of the season.

And the 21-year-old was on hand to double his team's lead seven minutes before the break when he nipped in at the near post to nod home Dimarco's cross.

Bonny laid up Dimarco to lash home Inter's third 10 minutes after half-time and shortly afterwards he slipped in a neat ball from which Barella netted his first goal since December.

His significant contribution helped Inter to a fifth straight win in all competitions, a run which has also included a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

Cremonese's second visit to the San Siro in a matter of weeks could not have been more different to their first one -- a shock win over Milan in the opening weekend of the season.

Davide Nicola's team were second best from the first whistle and fell to their first defeat of the season in emphatic fashion, although Federico Bonazzoli netted a late consolation goal to go with his spectacular winner against Milan in August.

Atalanta, in sixth, can turn the leading quartet into a quintet with a win over ambitious Como in the day's late match.

Earlier, Lazio scraped a 3-3 home draw with Torino thanks to a penalty from Danilo Cataldi in the 13th minute of stoppage time, after Saul Coco scored what looked like being a last-gasp winner for the away team.

