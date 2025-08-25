One of the biggest transfers of the summer window, German midfielder Florian Wirtz signed for Liverpool in a fee over GBP 100 million. Liverpool wasn't the only big club interested in signing Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also working on the deal, reportedly for more than a year. Bayern bosses even held talks with Wirtz's family over the move. At one point, it looked like Wirtz was destined to join Bayern from Leverkusen and play alongside his mate Jamal Musiala. But things took a dramatic turn as the news of Liverpool winning his services became public.

Bayern bosses were understandably heartbroken by Wirtz's decision. The 22-year-old, in an interview with Kicker, admitted that choosing Liverpool over Bayern was one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

"I always felt I could do what I wanted to do. And that's why I didn't put any pressure on myself to make a quick decision. I'd already thought about both clubs very intensively, and in the end, it wasn't an easy decision. But I made it with 100% conviction, and I'm happy about it," he said.

Wirtz further said that the prospect of playing in a completely different league, with new challenges, was enticing enough for him to snub a stay in the Bundesliga.

"I've spent my entire life in the Koln region, with my parents and my inner circle. Therefore, it's a more difficult step to leave that whole environment and move to another country with all the changes. And to a new league with a different style of play. Therefore, I would definitely say it's a bigger challenge, one I consciously chose to overcome and become a better player."

The former Leverkusen man also revealed that his discussions with the Reds manager Arne Slot convinced him to move to England.

"The discussions with Arne were very, very good from the very beginning. He won me over from the very first meeting. He gave me clear ideas and a clear vision of how he could and wanted to use me in his team. This, combined with the structure of the team, really convinced me. He saw me In the number 10 position-where I play best. I was brought in for that position because they trusted me to make the team better. And I'm trying to live up to that as best as I can," he explained.