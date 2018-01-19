Hospitalised Pele Cancels London Trip

Pele is in hospital after collapsing due to exhaustion, preventing him from travelling to London for an engagement this weekend, the English Football Writers Association (FWA) revealed on Friday. The 77-year-old, a three-time World Cup winner, collapsed on Thursday according to the FWA and is being monitored in the hospital in Brazil. The FWA were due to host a dinner in his honour. Pele "has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion", said the FWA. "He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."