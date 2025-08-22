Botafogo, the defending Copa Libertadores champion coached by Carlo Ancelotti's son, was knocked out in the round of 16 on Thursday by Ecuador's Liga de Quito. Davide Ancelotti 's team won the first leg at home 1-0 last week, but lost 2-0 to the Ecuadorian club in the return leg. Liga de Quito will take on another Brazilian team, Sao Paulo FC, in the quarterfinals. Gabriel Villamil scored in the 7th minute and Lisandro Alzugaray converted from the spot in the 60th at Quito.

The 35-year-old Ancelotti joined the Brazilian club in July for his first experience as a full-time coach.

Last month, Ancelotti was contracted through 2026 after Botafogo owner John Textor fired Renato Paiva following the team's round-of-16 elimination at the Club World Cup.

The Italian coach has worked for more than a decade alongside his father in different roles at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. He is also part of Ancelotti's staff at Brazil's national team.

