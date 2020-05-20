Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

"Good Old Football With Fans Will Be Back Soon," Says UEFA Chief

Updated: 20 May 2020 17:08 IST

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that he is certain that crowds will return to football stadiums soon.

"Good Old Football With Fans Will Be Back Soon," Says UEFA Chief
Borussia Monchengladbach used cardboard cut-outs of fans after the Bundesliga resumed. © AFP

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is confident "good old football with fans will come back very soon" despite the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic and continental club competitions were halted across Europe in mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis and Euro 2020 was postponed. The Bundesliga made a successful return to action behind closed doors at the weekend and many other leagues are preparing to resume in front of empty stands, with Ceferin sure the situation will soon improve.

Asked whether he would bet a million dollars that Euro 2020 would be played in 2021, the chief of European football's governing body told the Guardian: "Yes, I would. I don't know why it wouldn't be.

"I don't think that this virus will last forever. I think it will (change) sooner than many think.

"I don't like this apocalyptic view that we have to wait for the second and third waves or even a fifth wave."

Ceferin said football would follow the recommendations of the authorities but he was optimistic that normal service could be resumed in the near future.

"I'm absolutely sure, personally, that good old football with fans will come back very soon," he said.

And Ceferin said he did not expect the game to be profoundly changed by the coronavirus.

"Football didn't change after the Second World War, or First World War, and it will not change because of a virus either," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said football with fans will be back
  • He said he doesn't believe the virus "will last forever"
  • He also said he was certain that Euro 2020 will be played in 2021
Related Articles
COVID-19: Major League Soccer Cancels All-Star Game, Leagues Cup And Campeones Cup
COVID-19: Major League Soccer Cancels All-Star Game, Leagues Cup And Campeones Cup
Burnleys Assistant Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19
Burnley's Assistant Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19
Three From Watford FC Test Positive For COVID-19
Three From Watford FC Test Positive For COVID-19
Serie A Group Training Gets Green Light, Decision On Season On May 28
Serie A Group Training Gets Green Light, Decision On Season On May 28
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool To Manage Without "Anfield Boost"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.