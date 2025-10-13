Mohammed Kudus scored as Ghana beat Comoros 1-0 in Accra on Sunday to win Group I and become the fifth African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup after Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. Cheered on by a capacity 40,000 crowd, Ghana dominated first half possession and territory, but slow, predictable attacks meant Comoros goalkeeper Adel Anzimati-Aboudou was seldom troubled. However, the home side wasted little time after the interval in taking the lead as Tottenham midfielder Kudus struck on 47 minutes.

Comoros only partially cleared a goalmouth scramble and when the ball was crossed low into the six-yard box, Kudus tapped it into the net from point-blank range.

Success against Comoros was particularly sweet as the Indian Ocean islanders shocked Ghana at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and beat them again in the second round of World Cup qualifying two years ago.

Ghana top the group with 25 points from 10 matches. Madagascar finished second with 19 points despite a 4-1 loss to third-placed Mali in Bamako.

It will be the fifth appearance by the Black Stars in the global showpiece. Their best performance was in 2010 in South Africa, where they lost to Uruguay after a quarter-finals penalty shootout.

Qualification for the expanded 48-nation 2026 tournament, which the United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host, justified the faith of Ghanaian officials in coach Otto Addo, who was under fire last year.

There were persistent demands from the public and media in the west African country for Addo to be sacked after a disastrous 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Ghana, winners of the competition four times between 1963 and 1982, did not win any of six AFCON qualifiers and finished a humiliating last behind Angola, Sudan and Niger with just three points.

The other four automatic African qualifiers for the World Cup will be decided on Monday and Tuesday with Benin, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and Senegal the group leaders.

