German chancellor Friedrich Merz never got to see Germany play at the Women's European Championship. “If it goes well we'll see each other Sunday evening in Basel for the final,” Merz posted on social media before the German team faced World Cup champion Spain in the semifinal match on Wednesday. It didn't go quite that well. Aitana Bonmatí scored late in extra time for Spain to win 1-0 and avoid a penalty shootout that the Germany team had been holding out for. Merz was filmed watching Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's amazing save in the quarterfinal win over France as if he'd never seen it before. He said he was never so excited during a soccer game than he'd been watching Germany win on penalties the previous weekend.

A commitment to meet France's president, Emmanuel Macron, meant Merz couldn't attend the semifinal in Zurich.

Germany's Euro 2025 campaign was also full of promise, but not matched in substance. Anyone watching the team during the tournament was left wondering what Christian Wück's team is really capable of.

A highlight reel would feature a string of fine saves from Berger, committed defending from Franziska Kett, Giovanna Hoffmann and Jule Brand – who are all forwards – and only occasional flashes of brilliance in attack, such as Brand's opening strike in the team's first game against Poland.

Germany, the eight-time European champion, only nearly reached the final through sheer dogged determination.

“We can be proud. That's exactly what I told the team,” Wück said after Germany's exit. “This is a good start, because we mustn't forget that we initiated a development in October, bringing in a lot of young players, and that development brought us forward here, even if it's really disappointing right now.”

Captain Giulia Gwinn was injured against Poland and ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. A 2-1 come-from-behind win over Denmark ensured early progress from the group, before a chastening 4-1 loss to Sweden in the last group game.

Germany had defender Gwinn's replacement, Carlotta Wamser, sent off early against Sweden for swatting the ball away from goal with her hand, then had Kathrin Hendrich sent off early in the quarterfinal match against France for pulling French captain Griedge Mbock back by her hair.

It meant Germany reverted to defensive tactics in both games, protecting Berger's goal while hoping the likes of Brand and star forward Klara Bühl might score on counterattacks.

Bühl's corner allowed Sjoeke Nüsken to score the equalizer against France and the team held on despite French dominance to win 6-5 on penalties after Berger's heroics.

The Germany goalkeeper was feted afterward for her amazing save to stop stand-in captain Janina Minge's backward header from going into her own net when she leaped backwards and somehow clawed the ball away from the line. Berger also saved two penalties and scored her own spot kick in the shootout.

“We dominated them from start to finish. Now they're through. I'm sorry, but they don't deserve it,” France winger Selma Bacha said.

Germany was short on defenders against Spain with Sarai Linder joining Gwinn on the injury list and Hendrichs and Nüsken both suspended. But it didn't stop the team defending, with forwards helping out at the back, producing timely blocks and committed challenges to frustrate Spain's star forwards. Berger again made a host of saves until she left space at her near post and Bonmatí squeezed the ball through.

It ended Germany's hopes of a rematch with defending champion England in the final, and left Merz with an opening in his schedule.