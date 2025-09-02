Tottenham on Monday announced the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old forward joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt early in the 2023/24 campaign but has struggled to convince in the French capital. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus and scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Italian club. Spurs said they were delighted to announce the signing on transfer deadline day, subject to international clearance and work permit.

"I'm really happy and very proud to be at such a great club," Kolo Muani said in a club statement. "I can't wait to meet my teammates, all the fans and to get out on the pitch.

"I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team."

New Spurs manager Thomas Frank said: "Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team.

"He's a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third, being able to play out wide and through the middle."

Tottenham, last season's Europa League winners, will play PSG away in the Champions League in November.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)