Former US national team coach Bruce Arena has resigned from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution after a league investigation into allegations of "insensitive and inappropriate remarks," MLS said in a statement on Saturday. Arena, the country's most successful coach, had been placed on administrative leave on July 30, while the league conducted a review into the allegations. No specific details of the charges have been made public. "As a result of the investigation which confirmed certain of these allegations, should Arena wish to pursue future employment within MLS, he must first submit a petition to the Commissioner," the league said in a statement.

New England said in a statement that they had "accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena. We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team."

The 71-year-old Arena, who had two spells in charge of the USA national team, said his departure was the right move to make.

"I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired," Arena said in a statement.

"And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time," he added.

Arena joined New England in 2019 and led them to the Supporters Shield, presented to the team with the best regular season record, two years later.

The New Yorker led DC United to the first ever MLS Cup title in 1996 and repeated the feat the following season. In 1998, his side became the first team from the USA to win the regional CONCACAF Champions Cup.

He took over as the USA coach in October 1998 and four years later he took the team to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Japan and South Korea -- their best achievement in the post-war era.

Arena enjoyed more club success with the Los Angeles Galaxy who he guided to three MLS Cup titles before a brief return to the USA team, resigning after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

