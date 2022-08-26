The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had banned the All India Football Federation but now this decision can be reconsidered. According to ANI's top governmnet sources, FIFA may soon lift the ban on Indian football. However, no official statement has come about this yet. FIFA imposed the ban due to third-party interference in AIFF. After banning AIFF, FIFA issued a statement and said that "due to excessive interference of third parties, it has been decided to suspend the All India Football Federation."

FIFA also said that this suspension will be lifted only when they start working together. But now the news is coming that the ban on AIFF can be removed.

The whole controversy that started in Indian football stopped with Praful Patel, who was the President of AIFF. He was accused of sitting on the chair of the presidency even after the completion of the time without holding the election. Praful's tenure started from the year 2009 and ended in 2020. Despite this, however, he continued to sit on the chair.

Notably, the complaint of this entire matter reached the Supreme Court. The court superseded the entire board in May 2022 and constituted a committee to frame a new constitution.

Earlier, the Centre urged the Supreme Court to end the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that the day-to-day management of the All India Football Federation shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General.

Centre had moved the Supreme Court relating to the decision of the FIFA Council suspending the AIFF with immediate effect, which has stripped India's right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.